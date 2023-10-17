FASTER PUSSYCAT Preparing For Fall 2023 US Tour
October 17, 2023, 40 minutes ago
Faster Pussycat - currently comprised of vocalist Taime Downe, guitarists Sam Bam Koltun and Kieran Robertson, bassist Danny Nordahl, and drummer Chad Stewart - are about to embark upon a month-long tour of The United States, with special guests Jason Charles Miller, and Of Limbo. VIP packages are available here. Confirmed dates are as listed:
October
31 - Tackle Box - Chico, CA
November
1 - Virginia Street Brewhouse - Reno, NV
2 - Domino Room - Bend, OR
3 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA
4 - Perham Hall - Zilah, WA
5 - Electric Sundown - Pendleton, OR
7 - Newberry - Great Falls, MT
8 - Pub Station - Billings, MT
9 - Original Bar Nightclub - Minot, ND
10 - Studio B - Minneapolis, MN
11 - The Q&Z Expo - Ringle, WI
12 - Arcada Theater - St. Charles, IL
14 - The Winchester - Lakewood, OH
15 - Madison Live - Covington, KY
16 - Token Lounge - Detroit, MI
17 - The Forge - Joliet, IL
18 - Diamond Music Hall - St. Peters, MO
19 - Crown Uptown - Wichita, KS
20 - The Shrine - Tulsa, OK
21 - Lava Cantina - The Colony, TX
22 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX
24 - Belle Isle Brewery - Oklahoma City, OK
25 - The Liberty Inc - Roswell, NM
26 - Rockhouse - El Paso, TX
28 - Marquee Theater - Tempe, AZ