FASTER PUSSYCAT Preparing For Fall 2023 US Tour

Faster Pussycat - currently comprised of vocalist Taime Downe, guitarists Sam Bam Koltun and Kieran Robertson, bassist Danny Nordahl, and drummer Chad Stewart - are about to embark upon a month-long tour of The United States, with special guests Jason Charles Miller, and Of Limbo. VIP packages are available here. Confirmed dates are as listed:

October

31 - Tackle Box - Chico, CA

November

1 - Virginia Street Brewhouse - Reno, NV

2 - Domino Room - Bend, OR

3 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

4 - Perham Hall - Zilah, WA

5 - Electric Sundown - Pendleton, OR

7 - Newberry - Great Falls, MT

8 - Pub Station - Billings, MT

9 - Original Bar Nightclub - Minot, ND

10 - Studio B - Minneapolis, MN

11 - The Q&Z Expo - Ringle, WI

12 - Arcada Theater - St. Charles, IL

14 - The Winchester - Lakewood, OH

15 - Madison Live - Covington, KY

16 - Token Lounge - Detroit, MI

17 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

18 - Diamond Music Hall - St. Peters, MO

19 - Crown Uptown - Wichita, KS

20 - The Shrine - Tulsa, OK

21 - Lava Cantina - The Colony, TX

22 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX

24 - Belle Isle Brewery - Oklahoma City, OK

25 - The Liberty Inc - Roswell, NM

26 - Rockhouse - El Paso, TX

28 - Marquee Theater - Tempe, AZ