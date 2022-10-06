FASTER PUSSYCAT, WEDNESDAY 13, ENUFF Z'NUFF, PRETTY BOY FLOYD, And More - Glam Fest Australia Hits Four Cities With A Dozen Bands

Brash, unashamed, loud and in your face, Glam Fest Australia 2023 will hit four cities with a dozen bands.

Catering to fans of throwback glam metal, sleaze, shock rock, hard rock and everything in between, Glam Fest offers fans of the genre a platter of sleazy goodness. Sign up for pre-sale here.

Performing: Faster Pussycat, Wednesday 13, Eclipse (Sweden), Enuff Z'Nuff, Pretty Boy Floyd, Tuff, Sisters Doll, Crosson, Catalano, Cassidy Paris, Atomic Riot, Department Of Gloom, Starcrazy.

Dates:

January

25 - Brisbane, Australia - Brightside

26 - Melbourne, Australia - The Prince

27 - Adelaide, Australia - Bridgeway

28 - Sydney, Australia - Factory Theatre