FATES WARNING - Destination Onward: The Story Of Fates Warning Book Available Now

Three-plus years in the making, Destination Onward - The Story Of Fates Warning, is released today, July 15. Author Jeff Wagner was given access to the band’s archives and spoke in depth with every member of the legendary progressive metal band, past and present.

Destination Onward - The Story of Fates Warning is a 400-page history of the legendary prog metal band. It includes a 16-page colour spread, and can be purchased here.

Culled from interviews with every member of Fates Warning, past and present, Destination Onward covers the early days of the original members, the band’s formation in 1983 as Misfit, their commercial peak with 1991’s Parallels, right through to their last song, “The Last Song”. Other interviewees include members of Dream Theater, Steel Prophet and While Heaven Wept, as well as Brian Slagel (Metal Blade), Thomas Waber (InsideOut), producers, album cover artists, members of the road crew, and a variety of others within the Fates sphere.

Jeff Wagner notes, “This book was a total labor of love. I tried to construct the kind of document that I, as a massive Fates fan, would want to read. As with my other books, I labored over every detail, no matter how tiny, to ensure everything is as high quality as possible, from research to printing materials and everything in between. It was a pure pleasure to have the cooperation of the guys in Fates Warning, from the last lineup to all the enthusiastic ex-members too. I’m proud that this book will stand as a document of the band’s legacy, celebrating the artistic achievements all us Fates freaks hold dear.”