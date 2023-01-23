FEAR FACTORY Re-Sign To Nuclear Blast; "Rise Of The Machine" North American Tour Kicks Off Next Month

Nuclear Blast Records has announced that extreme industrial metal pioneers, Fear Factory, have re-signed their contract and are ushering in a new era. Initially signed to the label in 2013, the band has released the albums Genexus, Aggression Continuum, and Recoded.

Dino Cazares comments: “This is a new year and a new chapter for Fear Factory. We are off to a great start because we have re-signed with Nuclear Blast Records and our A&R legend Monte Conner, who originally signed the band in 1992. It is a great feeling to be with a label that gets us and who has always had our backs, especially when we needed them the most. Prepare for the future of Fear Factory.”

Nuclear Blast A&R Monte Conner states: "Working with Fear Factory right from the start of their amazing career has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my own career. I was thrilled to be reunited with them when I signed Fear Factory to Nuclear Blast in 2013, and to be able to continue that journey once again for round #3 feels incredibly satisfying. I have believed in Dino Cazares from day one, and I know he is going to deliver a killer new album with all the trademarks that have made and still make Fear Factory one of the most pioneering and unique sounding metal bands of all time."

Next month, Fear Factory will hit the road with headliner Static X on the "Rise Of The Machine" North American tour. The 42-date trek will also feature Dope as well as selected dates with Mushroomhead and Twiztid. Confirmed dates for the tour are listed below.

February

25 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

27 - Portland, OR - Roseland

28 - Seattle, WA - Showbox

March

1 - Vancouver, BC - Richshaw Theater (Sold Out)

2 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

3 - Boise, ID - Revolution Concert Hall

4 - Reno, NV - Virginia Street Brewhouse

5 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

7 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren

8 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater *

9 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom *

10 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues *

11 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theater *

12 - Houston, TX - House of Blues *

14 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater *

15 - Orlando, FL - Plaza Live *

16 - Charlotte, NC - Underground (Sold Out) *

17 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage (Sold Out) *

18 - Philly, PA - Theater of the Living Arts (Sold Out) *

19 - NYC, NY - Irving Plaza *

21 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live *

22 - New Haven, CT - Toad's *

23 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS *

24 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall *

25 - Detroit, MI - St Andrews Hall (Sold Out) *

26 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues #

28 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian #

29 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts #

30 - Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs #

31 - Ft Wayne, IN - The Clyde *

April

1 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave *

2 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center*

4 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection *

5 - St Louis, MO - Del Mar Hall #

6 - Indy, IN - The Vogue #

7 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues #

8 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis #

9 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theater #

11 - Denver, CO - The Summit #

13 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues#

14 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues #

15 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater (Sold Out) #

* Featuring special guest Mushroomhead

# Featuring special guest Twiztid

(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)