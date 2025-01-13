FEAR FACTORY To Celebrate 30 Years Of Demanufacture On Summer European Tour
Industrial metal icons Fear Factory will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their classic Demanufacture album during their summer dates in Europe.
The band states: “In June, it will be Demanufacture’s 30 year anniversary, we will be playing it in its entirety on most festivals.”
Dates:
August
1 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air
4 - Katowice, Poland - MCK
6 - Villena, Spain - Leyendas Del Rock Festival
7 - Jaromer, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault
8 - Helsinki, Finland - Hellsinki Metal Festival
9 - Walton-On-Trent, UK - Bloodstock Festival
10 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Festival
12 - Manchester, UK - Academy 2 (with Kerry King)
13 - Bristol, UK - SWX (with Kerry King)
14 - Sulingen, Germany - Reload Festival
15 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo Metal Fest
17 - Carhaix, France - Motocultor Festival
Demanufacture was originally released in June 1995 via Roadrunner Records.