FEAR FACTORY To Celebrate 30 Years Of Demanufacture On Summer European Tour

Industrial metal icons Fear Factory will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their classic Demanufacture album during their summer dates in Europe.

The band states: “In June, it will be Demanufacture’s 30 year anniversary, we will be playing it in its entirety on most festivals.”

Dates:

August

1 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

4 - Katowice, Poland - MCK

6 - Villena, Spain - Leyendas Del Rock Festival

7 - Jaromer, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault

8 - Helsinki, Finland - Hellsinki Metal Festival

9 - Walton-On-Trent, UK - Bloodstock Festival

10 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Festival

12 - Manchester, UK - Academy 2 (with Kerry King)

13 - Bristol, UK - SWX (with Kerry King)

14 - Sulingen, Germany - Reload Festival

15 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo Metal Fest

17 - Carhaix, France - Motocultor Festival

Demanufacture was originally released in June 1995 via Roadrunner Records.