FELLOWSHIP – The Skies Above Eternity Album Out In November

Fellowship will release the new album The Skies Above Eternity on November 22 through Scarlet Records.

Fellowship was the absolute power metal revelation of 2022 with their magnificent debut album The Saberlight Chronicles; after successfully bringing their positive vibes live in Europe and Japan, and hitting the American stage for the first time as headliners of the Mad With Power Fest on August 2, the English band is now ready to take things to the next level with their sophomore record.

Once again recorded by Richard Campbell at Orpheus Studio, mixed and mastered by Alexander Backlund and Ricardo Borges at Fascination Street Studios, and graced by a stunning artwork courtesy of the Hungarian maestro Peter Sallai, The Skies Above Eternity is a journey into a new side of the Fellowship sound.

Darker, and more dynamic, but still retaining that classic Fellowship sense of joy, this album tells a new story that delves into a deeper sense of melancholy with themes of helplessness and resistance, asks us to find joy in the darkest of places through its uplifting, powerful choruses, and reminds us that with each new day comes new hope – because sometimes all it takes to find it is looking up at the skies above you.

Drawing additional influence from Japanese power metal and delivering non-stop bangers from start to finish, this might just be the work that catapults Fellowship all the way up to the stars!

The Skies Above Eternity will be released in the following formats:

- digipack CD

- vinyl LP: 350 marbled silver (retail exclusive), 150 marbled purple (mailorder exclusive)

- digital

Artwork by Peter Sallai:

Tracklisting:

“Hold Up Your Hearts (Again)”

“Victim”

“The Bitter Winds”

“Dawnbreaker”

“Eternity”

“King Of Nothing”

“World End Slowly”

“A New Hope”

“Memories On The Wind”

Fellowship:

Matthew Corry - vocals

Brad Wosko - guitar

Sam Browne - guitar (studio-only)

Ed Munson - bass

Callum Tuffen - drums

(Photo: Andy Griffin)