FENDER And AMPLIFIED GOLF Pair Up For Fender Golf And Debut Fender-Themed Headcovers For Drivers, Blade Style Putters, And Mallet Putters

Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (Fender), the world’s leading musical instrument manufacturers, and Amplified Golf today announce the launch of Fender Golf™ with a collection of headcovers designed to inspire a new generation of golf and music enthusiasts alike. The collection, which ranges from $64.99-$69.99, includes headcovers for drivers, blade style putters, and mallet putters inspired by headstocks belonging to the iconic Telecaster® guitar and Stratocaster® guitar. It marks the first time Fender has collaborated on a selection of affinity golf products with a full line of accessories planned for the future, including towels, ball markers, divot tools plus golf brand collaborations, and more.

The inaugural collection was designed to bridge the gap between rock ‘n’ roll and the sport long adored by many musicians, while still embodying the rich histories unique to both categories. Fender Golf™ is a testament to high-quality Fender musical accessories while still empowering “players” to express their individuality, whether on stage or on the course.

“Golf is getting louder,” said Squiggy DiGiacomo, founder of Amplified Golf. “With Fender Golf™, we want to honor the proud lineage behind the game but amplify things up a bit. Fender is the perfect partner to merge those passions while still fostering identity and self-expression through the vehicle of music.”

"Mastering guitar and golf both require years of patience and practice, emphasizing shared values of dedication and perseverance," said Richard Bussey, VP of Accessories, Lifestyle and Licensing. "We’re excited to bring these products to market for both golf and music enthusiasts alike. The headcovers are not only a great way to protect your clubs, but also add a touch of style and personality to your golf bag. With the unique and iconic shapes inspired by Fender, this collection will make your clubs stand out on the course."

Tailor-made for millennial golfers and music enthusiasts seeking stylish, alternative golf apparel and accessories that stand out on the course, the partnership aims to attract a crossover audience of players whose buying decisions are made outside of club houses and pro shops. Fender designed the collection in collaboration with DiGiacomo and Stix Zadinia, brand ambassador for Fender Golf™ and drummer for the band Steel Panther.

“Getting involved with Squiggy and Fender Golf™ was a natural fit for me,” said Stix Zadinia.“ Every golfer would love to be a rockstar, and every rockstar who golfs would love to be a pro golfer.”

To learn more about Amplified Golf, visit AmplifiedGolf.com. For technical specs, additional information on new Fender® products and to find a retail partner near you, visit Fender.com and AmplifiedGolf.com.