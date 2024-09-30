FEUERSCHWANZ And LORD OF THE LOST Join Forces For "Lords Of Fyre" Co-Headline Tour 2025
September 30, 2024, 52 minutes ago
Two of Germany’s most energetic bands, Feuerschwanz and Lord Of The Lost, are joining forces at the pinnacle of their careers for the Lords Of Fyre Tour 2025.
This explosive encounter of fire, darkness, and boundless joy of performance brings together medieval folk-metal heroes Feuerschwanz and genre-fluid dark metallers Lord Of The Lost for an unforgettable tour.
Both bands have not only conquered the top of the German Album Charts in recent years, but they are also united by their love of music and a longtime friendship off stage.
The Lords Of Fyre Tour promises an unforgettable night filled with grand melodies, blazing pyrotechnics, and an unparalleled atmosphere. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or a newcomer, this tour will make your heart race when the worlds of Feuerschwanz and Lord Of The Lost collide,
Tour dates:
October (with Dark Side Of The Moon)
2 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle
3 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee
4 - Offenbach, Germany - Stadthalle
10 - Hanover, Germany - Swiss Life Hall
11 - Fürth, Germany - Stadthalle
17 - Munich, Germany - Zenith
18 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Halle
Feuerschwanz are:
Johanna – violin, hurdy-gurdy
Hauptmann – vocals, guitar
Hodi – flutes, bagpipes, guitars, vocals
Hans – guitar
Jarne – bass
Rollo – drums
Musch Musch – dance & performance
Myu – dance & performance
Lord Of The Lost are:
Chris Harms – Vocals, Guitar
Pi Stoffers – Guitar
Class Grenayde – Bass
Gared Dirge – Piano, Synths, Percussion, Guitar
Niklas Kahl – Drums
Benjamin “Benji“ Mundigler – Keyboard, Guitar
(Photo - VDPictures)