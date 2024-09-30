FEUERSCHWANZ And LORD OF THE LOST Join Forces For "Lords Of Fyre" Co-Headline Tour 2025

Two of Germany’s most energetic bands, Feuerschwanz and Lord Of The Lost, are joining forces at the pinnacle of their careers for the Lords Of Fyre Tour 2025.

This explosive encounter of fire, darkness, and boundless joy of performance brings together medieval folk-metal heroes Feuerschwanz and genre-fluid dark metallers Lord Of The Lost for an unforgettable tour.

Both bands have not only conquered the top of the German Album Charts in recent years, but they are also united by their love of music and a longtime friendship off stage.

The Lords Of Fyre Tour promises an unforgettable night filled with grand melodies, blazing pyrotechnics, and an unparalleled atmosphere. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or a newcomer, this tour will make your heart race when the worlds of Feuerschwanz and Lord Of The Lost collide,

Tour dates:

October (with Dark Side Of The Moon)

2 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

3 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee

4 - Offenbach, Germany - Stadthalle

10 - Hanover, Germany - Swiss Life Hall

11 - Fürth, Germany - Stadthalle

17 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

18 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Halle



Feuerschwanz are:

Johanna – violin, hurdy-gurdy

Hauptmann – vocals, guitar

Hodi – flutes, bagpipes, guitars, vocals

Hans – guitar

Jarne – bass

Rollo – drums

Musch Musch – dance & performance

Myu – dance & performance



Lord Of The Lost are:

Chris Harms – Vocals, Guitar

Pi Stoffers – Guitar

Class Grenayde – Bass

Gared Dirge – Piano, Synths, Percussion, Guitar

Niklas Kahl – Drums

Benjamin “Benji“ Mundigler – Keyboard, Guitar

(Photo - VDPictures)