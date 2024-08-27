FEUERSCHWANZ Live At Summer Breeze 2024; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Performance Streaming

On August 16, Feuerschwanz performed at the 2024 edition of Germany's Summer Breeze festival in Dinkelsbühl. You can now watch professionally-filmed footage of the band's full set, courtesy of ARTE Concert.

Setlist:

"SGFRD Dragonslayer"

"Memento Mori"

"Untot im Drachenboot"

"Metfest"

"Bastard von Asgard"

"Valhalla Calling"

"Ultima Nocte"

"Schubsetanz"

"Kampfzwerg"

"Berzerkermode"

"Highlander"

"Uruk-Hai"

"Dragostea Din Tei"

"Die Hörner Hoch"

"Warriors of the World United"

"Rohirrim"

"Das Elfte Gebot"