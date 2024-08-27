FEUERSCHWANZ Live At Summer Breeze 2024; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Performance Streaming

August 27, 2024, 19 minutes ago

On August 16, Feuerschwanz performed at the 2024 edition of Germany's Summer Breeze festival in Dinkelsbühl. You can now watch professionally-filmed footage of the band's full set, courtesy of ARTE Concert.

Setlist:

"SGFRD Dragonslayer"
"Memento Mori"
"Untot im Drachenboot"
"Metfest"
"Bastard von Asgard"
"Valhalla Calling"
"Ultima Nocte"
"Schubsetanz"
"Kampfzwerg"
"Berzerkermode"
"Highlander"
"Uruk-Hai"
"Dragostea Din Tei"
"Die Hörner Hoch"
"Warriors of the World United"
"Rohirrim"
"Das Elfte Gebot"


