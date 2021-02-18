FICTION SYXX Feat. Former Members Of KING KOBRA, BILOXI, XYZ Release New Single And Music Video "Whispers In The Dark"

US progressive hard rock band, Fiction Syxx, have released a new single and music video for "Whispers In The Dark".

The track - about the thin line between this world and the spiritual domain - is taken from the forthcoming album, Ghost Of My Fathers Past, which will be released later in 2021 via Melodic Rock Records.

Fiction Syxx mixes progressive hard rock with a nuance of melodic rock. The first release from this project was a way to bring a talented core of seasoned musicians together to create a sound and an experience that is different from the rest.

The core of the band has stayed constant, other than one change - Larry Hart (King Kobra/Montrose) on bass guitar took over for Tony Franklin who played bass on the debut release. Prepare for songs with a story to tell, a mix of melody, harmony, soaring slide, and at times SHRED!

Fiction Syxx is:

Mark Allen Lanoue - Lead Vocals & Guitar (Biloxi, Persian Risk, Message)

JK Northrup - Guitar, B. Vocals & Production (XYZ, King Kobra)

Rory Faciane - Drums (Biloxi, Fall From Eden)

Larry Hart - Bass (King Kobra, Montrose)

Eric Ragno - Keyboards (The Babys, Joe Lynn Turner)

For every release, there is a passion to out do the last. The musicianship, the complexities of the songs, the production and the hooks. All maximized for fan enjoyment.

Fiction Syxx, is the brain child of songwriter/vocalist/guitarist, Mark Allen Lanoue. But like all ideas, including musical ones, it is not just about the writing; it is about the delivery. So, since the writing the first song in 2016 called “Welcome To My Nightmare” this band and the writing chemistry between Mark Lanoue & JK Northrup has become like a band of brothers that knows exactly what to add to make each song amazing.