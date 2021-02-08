FIERCE HEART Premier "Lost Inside Your Love" Music Video

Fierce Heart have premiered the music video for "Lost Inside Your Love". The clip was filmed in "Painted Canyon" Mecca California and was shot and directed by Stefano Milla who directed films for Sony and Lionsgate including: Richard The Lionheart.

"Lost Inside Your Love" is a return to the 80's ballads and has been set to be released right before Valentines Day. The song has also been released as a second single to radio, following the first single "Out For Blood", which made the Top 200 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Indicator Charts.

"This beautiful song tells a timeless story of love from the point of view of a rock musician on tour. For all the romantics out there like myself, we are pleased to bring you this brand new video from Fierce Heart. 'Lost Inside Your Love' is a song that’s written for lovers everywhere - so turn down the lights, turn up the music, and have a happy, romantic Valentine’s day! - Rex Carroll

Fierce Heart's "War For The World" album is available here.

Tracklisting:

"Into The Sun"

"Built For Speed"

"Out For Blood"

"Just Got Lucky"

"Lost Inside Your Love"

"Power To Rock"

"Bad Child"

"Rest My Bones"

"Long Time"

"War For The World"

"Road To Nowhere"

"Out For Blood" video:

"Built For Speed":

Fierce Heart is:

Robert Reynolds

Rex Carroll

Antonio Acevedo

Nick Forchione