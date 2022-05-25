FINAL LIGHT Feat. CULT OF LUNA’s JOHANNES PERSSON And PERTURBATOR Release "Final Light" Music Video

May 25, 2022, 16 minutes ago

Final Light, the one-time only project featuring Perturbator and Cult Of Luna’s Johannes Persson, will release their self-titled album on June 24 via Red Creek. The pair have unveiled a second preview from the album, releasing the eponymous title track and its accompanying video (see below).

Final Light was born out of Roadburn 2020, a festival that ultimately did not happen but served as the impetus for this one off project. Festival curator Walter Hoeijmakers asked James Kent (aka Perturbator) to do a commissioned piece with a musician of his choice for the festival, which immediately brought Persson to mind. “I immediately thought of Cult of Luna. Even though my music is mostly electronic and synth-based, we both have a knack for creating atmospheres, so I thought it would be a very interesting match.” Johannes, reflecting on his relationship with Perturbator added, “I’ve been a fan for a long, long time. We had this creative discussion back and forth and we hit it off.”

As soon as the pair began work on their boundary-decimating songs, they knew that they had to be immortalized as an album. “It was immediate,” states Kent. “We had almost an hour of interesting music, so it would’ve been a shame to simply perform it and not do anything with it afterwards. It’s a project that I really want to share; it’s not only the fruit of a collaboration between me and one of my favourite musicians, but also very unique and once-in-a-lifetime.”

Final Light made their live debut at Roadburn 2022.

The duo previously released the song “In The Void”, a nine-minute track that incorporates the best of the two forward-thinking musicians. All-consuming, electrified bass notes are answered by creeping six-string melodies, before alien synth lines dance beneath anguished screams. Listen below.

Final Light physical and digital preorders are available now with the album available on a variety of limited-edition, color vinyl variants via Red Creek’s webstore with digital preorders available here.

Tracklisting:

“Nothing Will Bear Your Name”
“In The Void”
“It Came With The Water”
“Final Light”
“The Fall Of A Giant”
“Ruin To Decay”

“Final Light” video:

“In The Void”:

(Photo - Andy Julia & Chad Michael Ward)



