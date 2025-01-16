FINAL SIEGE Presents "Primordial Combat" Lyric Video

Death-thrash metal rising force, Final Siege, is thrilled to unveil the lyric video for their ferocious single, "Primordial Combat". Taken from the band's album Nuclear Doom State (out via Wormholedeath), this track delivers a visceral gut punch of raw power, primal energy, and unrelenting aggression.

"Primordial Combat" is a brutal, aggressive track that channels raw and primal emotions. It captures the savage spirit of ancient survival while rebelling against modern systems of control. Prepare for an intense dive into the dark side of human instinct.

Formed in 2018, Final Siege began as a spark of creative energy when Gil Vives, Randy Reiser, and Amir Jairazbhoy shared their musical vision over beers in New York City. Following the release of their debut album March To Your Grave in 2021 and lineup evolutions, the band forged their current powerhouse roster in 2023.

Known for their unflinching themes of rebellion, war, and the toll of modern chaos, Final Siege has shared stages with legends like Suffocation, Atheist, and Warbringer, proving their place in the metal arena.

This full-length album is a sonic apocalypse, blending death, thrash, and groove metal to create a relentless, headbanging experience. Primordial Combat is just one example of the rage-fuelled energy fans can expect from the record.

Tracklisting:

"The Day After…"

"W.A.R."

"Nuclear Doom State"

"Psychological Maceration"

"An Insatiable Lust For Violence"

"Primordial Combat"

"Taxed To Death"

"Taxed To Death" video:

Lineup:

Gil Anthony Vives – Lead Vocals/Guitar

Rob Maldonado – Guitar

George Garcia – Bass

Ameer "The Beheader" Aljallad – Drums