FIND ME Cover SURVIVOR Classic “I See You In Everyone”; Single Streaming

Find Me, the AOR Trans-Atlantic alliance featuring Robbie LaBlanc and Daniel Flores, have unveiled the new single and Survivor cover “I See You In Everyone”, from their fifth studio album, Nightbound, set for release on September 13, 2024 via Frontiers Music Srl.

Robbie LaBlanc expressed his enthusiasm about the new single: “Jimi Jamison is one of my favourite singers. I never met him in person but he is part of my “musical soul”. I really loved singing this one, it's such a great song. Jimi nailed it, of course, I am just doing my best to revive it and keep it alive”.

“Remaking a beloved classic song is never an easy task but, as soon as I heard Robbie's soulful take on the song, I knew he had something special. Now it's my favourite song on the record” stated Daniel Flores.

Find Me is the ongoing collaboration between Swedish musician, songwriter and producer Daniel Flores (Issa, The Murder of My Sweet, Seventh Wonder) and singer Robbie LaBlanc, the “voice from heaven” from Blanc Faces, who has also recently appeared on the T3nors’ debut album, Naked Soul.

Robbie La Blanc, best known as vocalist with Blanc Faces, Find Me and as a solo artist, has been singing and playing instruments since he was a young kid. His first influences (besides his dad always singing and playing the guitar) were Trini Lopez and the Beatles. Shortly after, bands like Creedence Clearwater Revival and Grand Funk Railroad.

Robbie’s first break in the music business came when he met Rock and Roll Hall Of Famer Felix Cavaliere of The Rascals, who produced the album Fury with a slew of great musicians. Afterwards, Robbie signed with a management company that had Michael Bolton ties and the duo recorded at least four albums worth of material. A few years later, Robbie signed with Frontiers Records and the two Blanc Faces records were done in 2005 and 2009, followed by the Find Me project. Robbie’s singing credits also include East Temple Avenue and Cannonballz (with Vince Dicola, Doug Wimbish and Alan Friedman).

Accomplished musician, songwriter and arranger Daniel Flores made a claim to fame with bands such as Mind’s Eye, Find Me, and The Murder Of My Sweet. Flores. He creates his magic at the Sound vs. Science studios located in Stockholm.

Envisioned by Frontiers President Serafino Perugino, in his relentless quest for the perfect melodic rock album, their partnership resulted in some absolute melodic rock gems, starting with Find Me’s debut album, Wings of Love and the follow-up release Dark Angel, that were greeted with rave fan and critical reviews.

The project went on to release Angels In Blue in 2019 and Lightning In A Bottle in March 2022, touching on both the classic melodic rock/AOR style, while also showing influences from the new guard of the genre.

Fans of the genre can expect another AOR jewel, a first class AOR album, featuring Robbie’s soaring vocals and an awesome performance from Flores and his musicians.

Nightbound tracklisting:

"Never Be Alone"

"I See You In Everyone"

"Can't Wait Here Anymore"

"Distant Lovers"

"Nightbound"

"Love Always Finds A Way"

"Speechless"

"Walk Through The Fire"

"Said And Done"

"Savage Blue"

"The Time Has Come"

Lineup:

Robbie La Blanc - Lead and backing vocals

Andi Kravljaca - Lead and rhythm guitars, acoustic guitars

Jonny Trobro - Bass and fretless bass

Rolf Pilotti - Piano and organ

Daniel Flores - Keyboards, backing vocals and drums

Fernando Brito - Percussion