FIND ME To Release Nightbound Album In September; "Never Be Alone" Single And Video Out Now

Find Me, the AOR Trans-Atlantic alliance featuring Robbie LaBlanc and Daniel Flores, are delighted to announce their fifth studio album, Nightbound, set for release on September 13 via Frontiers Music Srl.

The first single and accompanying music video, "Never Be Alone", are out today, offering an enticing taste of the anthemic AOR sound that defines the record. Watch the video below, and pre-order the album here.

“Our new single 'Never Be Alone' is a nice little rocker. Classic Find Me vibe to it!!! It really hits home for me as it reflects on years gone by up to the present. Losing someone in the past that you wish you could have back in the present and let them know you will be there as long as forever lasts”, says Robbie LaBlanc.

“The new Find Me is my favourite to date, I know it seems cliche to say that, but I really believe it! There is a good mix of songwriters on the album, including three songs from Jim Peterik, how lucky am I to sing three of his songs!!!” continues Robbie. “Danny did an amazing job on the production and arrangements. All of the musicians were amazing as well. All I had to do was sing on top of this great bed! I am certain that our fans will absolutely love this new offering from us, we poured our hearts into this one.”

Daniel Flores adds: “It's been a couple of years of silence, but Serafino of Frontiers has once again gathered some of the best song writers on earth for this record, including the always enigmatic Jim Peterik of Survivor fame and many of the usual awesome suspects. It's been a blast to work with these songs and bringing the demos to life so they fits with Robbie's enormous voice and I dare say that this is by far Robbie's best performance to date, that also shines in the music, and the band is in rare form as we inspire each other. This is the most playful and hard rocking album we've made so far and we hope you'll enjoy it as much as we did while recording it. Hopefully we will tour with this one!”

Find Me is the ongoing collaboration between Swedish musician, songwriter and producer Daniel Flores (Issa, The Murder of My Sweet, Seventh Wonder) and singer Robbie LaBlanc, the “voice from heaven” from Blanc Faces, who has also recently appeared on the T3nors’ debut album, Naked Soul.

Robbie La Blanc, best known as vocalist with Blanc Faces, Find Me and as a solo artist, has been singing and playing instruments since he was a young kid. His first influences (besides his dad always singing and playing the guitar) were Trini Lopez and the Beatles. Shortly after, bands like Creedence Clearwater Revival and Grand Funk Railroad.

Robbie’s first break in the music business came when he met Rock and Roll Hall Of Famer Felix Cavaliere of The Rascals, who produced the album Fury with a slew of great musicians. Afterwards, Robbie signed with a management company that had Michael Bolton ties and the duo recorded at least four albums worth of material. A few years later, Robbie signed with Frontiers Records and the two Blanc Faces records were done in 2005 and 2009, followed by the Find Me project. Robbie’s singing credits also include East Temple Avenue and Cannonballz (with Vince Dicola, Doug Wimbish and Alan Friedman).

Accomplished musician, songwriter and arranger Daniel Flores made a claim to fame with bands such as Mind’s Eye, Find Me, and The Murder Of My Sweet. Flores. He creates his magic at the Sound vs. Science studios located in Stockholm.

Envisioned by Frontiers President Serafino Perugino, in his relentless quest for the perfect melodic rock album, their partnership resulted in some absolute melodic rock gems, starting with Find Me’s debut album, Wings of Love and the follow-up release Dark Angel, that were greeted with rave fan and critical reviews.

The project went on to release Angels In Blue in 2019 and Lightning In A Bottle in March 2022, touching on both the classic melodic rock/AOR style, while also showing influences from the new guard of the genre.

Fans of the genre can expect another AOR jewel, a first class AOR album, featuring Robbie’s soaring vocals and an awesome performance from Flores and his musicians.

Nightbound tracklisting:

"Never Be Alone"

"I See You In Everyone"

"Can't Wait Here Anymore"

"Distant Lovers"

"Nightbound"

"Love Always Finds A Way"

"Speechless"

"Walk Through The Fire"

"Said And Done"

"Savage Blue"

"The Time Has Come"

"Never Be Alone" video:

Lineup:

Robbie La Blanc - Lead and backing vocals

Andi Kravljaca - Lead and rhythm guitars, acoustic guitars

Jonny Trobro - Bass and fretless bass

Rolf Pilotti - Piano and organ

Daniel Flores - Keyboards, backing vocals and drums

Fernando Brito - Percussion