Finland's ADMIRE THE GRIM Unleash New Single "Crescent Moon"; Debut Album To Be Released In January 2025

Finnish melodic death metallers, Admire The Grim, will release their debut album, Resist, via Inverse Records on January 31st, 2025. The first single Crescent Moon is unleashed today and it's available here.

The band comments: "'Crescent Moon' was one of the first songs that we wrote for the album. We had a chance to play this song live on many gigs before the actual album recording in the summer of 2024. That way we got to test it out in advance and it was recorded just the way that we’ve been playing it live. While the song was still in its demo phase, it was clear that this song is going to be a single. It has a murderous intro that turns into straight up screaming - which means business. We wrote a lot of catchy hooks and melodies, but managed to keep the song heavy. 'Crescent Moon''s lyrics are a metaphor for change and accepting change."

Resist which was crafted for two years, consists of familiar Admire The Grim tunes and acoustic surprises. Antti ‘Hyrde’ Hyyrynen of Stam1na visits as a guest vocalist on the single, 'Resist'. Album debut gig will be held at the legendary Nuijamies venue in the band’s hometown of Lappeenranta, Finland. Afterwards Admire The Grim is heading for gigs around Finland.



Admire The Grim was formed in 2021. The band released its’ well received Rogue Five debut EP via Inverse Records in 2022. After the release the band followed up with a Finnish tour and their first gig abroad at Bloodstained Metal Fest in Estonia.

Tracklist:

"Crescent Moon"

"Resist"

"Revolutions"

"Rivers To Surge"

"Acoustic Melodies From The Past And Present"

"Choke On Your Words"

"Hypocrite"

"Mad Queen Of The Second Sun"

"No Limits"

Line-up:

Katri Snellman (vocals)

Jani Loikkanen (guitar)

Sirja Ojaniemi (guitar)

Petri Hänninen (bass)

Tommi Vante (drums)

Photo by Minna Rossi