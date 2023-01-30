Finland's ANZILLU Release "Mental Graveyard" Video

Finnish extreme metallers Anzillu – whose sound is punctuated by buzz-saw guitar riffs delivered with equal amounts of dexterous shredding and pummeling anthemic brute force – have released their debut album, Ex Nihilo, upon the masses. Thrashy, intense, infectiously catchy with melodic undertones and shout-along choruses, this album is seismic and relentless.

“We’ve been working on this album for a good three years,” explains guitarist Jesse Kämäräinen. “First demoing and arranging the songs, then recording and mixing it at Sonic Pump Studios with Nino Laurenne (Amorphis, Wintersun, Lost Society, Lordi) and lastly working towards the release with M-Theory Audio. Finally, the day is here and we get to see how people will receive it. I've made some albums in my time and I'm proud of all of them, but this one I'm proud of the most. It took the most work and it paid off. In a certain way, the stars were aligned.”

“As for the new single ‘Mental Graveyard’, I think it's the strongest song on the album. It’s the best song I've ever written, hence I chose it to be the lead single for the album. If you only want to listen to one song from us, it's this one,” cites Jesse. “I wanted to try my limits when writing this song and to do something atypical. I'd like to think I succeeded. Lyrically the song is about quitting a toxic relationship and realizing your own value. It has a lot of personal experience behind the lyrics, but I hope everyone in the same bad situation will realize that there's always better options out there.”

Ex Nihilo artwork and tracklisting:

"Needles (On My Nerves)"

"Mental Graveyard"

"Trumpets Of War"

"The Cleansing Flame"

"Discordia"

"Dauntless"

"Splinter In The Mind’s Eye"

"Vultures"

"Ex Nihilo"

