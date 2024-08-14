Finland's AUTUMN'S GRIEF Release New Single / Lyric Video "Perfectly Flawed"

Finnish metal band Autumn's Grief have released a new single called "Perfectly Flawed". The track is taken from their upcoming third album Dead Among The Living, which is set to be released on October 25th 2024 by Inverse Records.

The song is available here.

Vocalist Noora Virtanen: "Perfectly Flawed is a story about the effects of traumas encountered at a young age. It describes a sad continuum in which a person constantly strives to prove one's worth without ever being enough."

Autumn's Grief takes the listener on a journey through the sorrowful and cinematic metal music landscape filled with beautiful piano melodies, dark and heavy guitars, robust bass and mournful vocals. Founded in 2021 and originated from Finland, Autumn's Grief has released two full albums, The Dead Don't Smile (2021) and Dead By The Dawn (2022). The third album, Dead Among The Living, will be the ending album of the band's Dead Trilogy. The band consists of guitarist Santtu Rosén (Dead End Finland), keyboardist Ville Skön (Willie Dangerr, Synthwave Willie) and vocalist Noora Virtanen (Tulio).

Tracklist:

"The Absolution"

"Dead Among The Living"

"Perfectly Flawed"

"Pushing Up The Daisies"

"The Inquisition"

"Aberration of Light"

"The Skyclad Spell"

"A Light In a Void"

"The Failure"

"Alone"

Line-up:

Vocals - Noora Virtanen

Guitar & Bass - Santtu Rosén

Keyboards - Ville Skön

Jarno Petterinen - Session drums

Photo by Mikko Virtanen