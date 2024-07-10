Finland's AUTUMN'S GRIEF Release New Single / Lyric Video "The Absolution"

Finnish metal band Autumn's Grief have released a new single, "Dead The Absolution". It is taken from the band's upcoming third album, Dead Among The Living, which will be released on October 25th via Inverse Records.

The band comments: "'The Absolution' is a song about the inner battles of a human being and confessing one's pain and sins to a good friend. While we were choosing the single songs from the third album, 'The Absolution' was one of the favourite songs on everyone's list. It has a special atmosphere starting right from the first notes."

Listen to "The Absolution" on streaming services here. Check out the official lyric video below.

Autumn's Grief takes the listener on a journey through the sorrowful and cinematic metal music landscape filled with beautiful piano melodies, dark and heavy guitars, robust bass and mournful vocals. Founded in 2021 and originated from Finland, Autumn's Grief has released two full albums, The Dead Don't Smile (2021) and Dead By The Dawn (2022). The third album, Dead Among The Living, will be the ending album of the band's Dead Trilogy. The band consists of guitarist Santtu Rosén (Dead End Finland), keyboardist Ville Skön (Willie Dangerr, Synthwave Willie) and vocalist Noora Virtanen (Tulio).

Tracklist:

"The Absolution"

"Dead Among The Living"

"Perfectly Flawed"

"Pushing Up The Daisies"

"The Inquisition"

"Aberration of Light"

"The Skyclad Spell"

"A Light In a Void"

"The Failure"

"Alone"

Line-up:

Vocals - Noora Virtanen

Guitar & Bass - Santtu Rosén

Keyboards - Ville Skön

Jarno Petterinen - Session drums

Photo by Mikko Virtanen