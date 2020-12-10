Finland's DARK THE SUNS Release New Single / Lyric Video "Everywhere"; New Album Release Pushed To 2021

Legendary Finnish melodic metal band Dark The Suns have released a new single, "Everywhere". The track is the third single taken from the upcoming fourth studio album due to be released in 2021 via Inverse Records.

Inka Ojala comments: "This is one of my favourite songs in the new album. 'Everywhere' includes melancholic and at the same time catchy melodies, beautiful and emotional piano themes and heavy guitars – the elements that are essential in our music."

Mikko: "'Everywhere' single includes lots of beautiful piano melodies and heavy guitar riffs. I like very much the beautiful and melancholic atmosphere in the song."

Check out the official video below.

Dark The Suns was formed in 2005 by Mikko Ojala. Later, the band had a full line-up and they recorded three studio albums: In Darkness Comes Beauty, All Ends In Silence, and Sleepwalking In A Nightmare, all of which were released by Firebox Records.

Check out the previously released single / video "Suru Raivosi Sydämeni Pimeydessä" below.

Photo by Inka Ojala