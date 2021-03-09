Finland's DARK THE SUNS Release New Single / Lyric Video "The Secrets Of Time"; New Album To Be Released In April

Finnish legendary melodic metal band Dark The Suns have released a new single and music video, "The Secrets Of Time", from their upcoming fourth studio album, Suru Raivosi Sydämeni Pimeydessä, which is set to be released on April 9th via Inverse Records. Watch the video below.

Mikko Ojala comments: "With the lyric video of our song 'The Secrets Of Time' we wanted to exhibit the beautiful wintery nature of Finland, continuing with the theme set with our previous videos. This song is one of our personal favourites among the songs releasing on our new album in April."

Tracklist:

"Spirit In The Dark"

"Everywhere"

"Suru Raivosi Sydämeni Pimeydessä"

"Hope In Our Hands"

"The Secrets Of Time"

"Seeker"

"Storm Of Fire"

"Taivas Itki Tulta"

"Shadows In The Void"

"Enkelsiipi"

Photo by Inka Ojala