Finland's DEFILED SERENITY Release Cover Of RIHANNA Hit "Unfaithful"

Finnish melodic death metal band, Defiled Serenity, is set to release their long-awaited debut album, Within The Slumber Of The Mind, on February 21st via Inverse Records. The third single is a cover of Rihanna's 'Unfaithful' featuring Karisma on vocals.

Vocalist Paavo Laapotti comments: "I've always loved making cover songs, and especially when you do a metal cover of a pop song. I heard this song when I was younger and the melody got stuck in my head. This song is very suitable as a melodeath cover and I got the vision for it pretty quickly. We also got a very talented singer Sonja Lindberg to do a feature for this track. I met her while filming The Voice Of Finland program. She did an excellent job and I really like her unique sound a lot."

Defiled Serenity is a melodic death metal band from Loimaa, Finland. It was founded by the vocalist and Before The Dawn frontman Paavo Laapotti in 2021. The band’s music is for the fans of old In Flames, Amorphis, Amon Amarth, Dark Tranquillity etc. Their sound relies heavily on the 90's melodeath sound, but with modern twists. The songs are filled with low growls, chunky guitars, beautiful melodies and tight rhythm sections.

They released their first stand-alone single, "Voices From The Void", in 2022 and it has reached over 25,000 streams on Spotify alone. Since then, the band has been writing new material and now it's time to unleash their long-awaited debut album.

Tracklist:

"Alkutaival" (feat. Juha Tapio)

"Voices From The Void"

"Exiled To Infinity"

"Death"

"Mortal"

"Within The Slumber Of The Mind"

"Through The Chaos"

"Your Worst Enemy"

"Tears Of Black"

"Unfaithful" (Rihanna cover feat. Karisma)

"Voices From The Void"