Finland's DEFILED SERENITY Unleash "Your Worst Enemy" Single / Video; Debut Album To Be Released In February 2025

Defiled Serenity, the band formed by Before The Dawn frontman Paavo Laapotti, have released the first single and music video, "Your Worst Enemy", from their forthcoming debut album.

The band is set to release their long-awaited debut album, Within The Slumber Of The Mind, on February 21st, 2025 via Inverse Records. The first single, "Your Worst Enemy", is out now. The music video produced by Tuomas Saukkonen (Before The Dawn, Wolfheart, Dawn Of Solace) can be viewed below.

Listen to "Your Worst Enemy" on streaming services here.

Vocalist Paavo Laapotti comments: "We wanted to start with a fiery track with a lot of kick! The song is about an individual, that has been treated like trash for his whole life. Eventually enough is enough, his feelings take over and he seeks for a revenge. He releases his anger towards his bullies and lets them know their worst enemy. ” ”We started making of the album with this song and clearly each musician had a strong vision of the outcome. I think we succeeded in giving it the chaos it needed, both with the song and the music video."

Defiled Serenity is a melodic death metal band from Loimaa, Finland. It was founded by the vocalist and Before The Dawn frontman Paavo Laapotti in 2021. The band’s music is for the fans of old In Flames, Amorphis, Amon Amarth, Dark Tranquillity etc. Their sound relies heavily on the 90's melodeath sound, but with modern twists. The songs are filled with low growls, chunky guitars, beautiful melodies and tight rhythm sections.

They released their first stand-alone single, "Voices From The Void", in 2022 and it has reached over 25,000 streams on Spotify alone. Since then, the band has been writing new material and now it's time to unleash their long-awaited debut album.

Tracklist:

"Alkutaival" (feat. Juha Tapio)

"Voices From The Void"

"Exiled To Infinity"

"Death"

"Mortal"

"Within The Slumber Of The Mind"

"Through The Chaos"

"Your Worst Enemy"

"Tears Of Black"

"Unfaithful" (Rihanna cover feat. Karisma)

