Finland's EVIL DRIVE Release New Single / Video "We Are One"

Finnish melodic metal band Evil Drive strikes back again! On their upcoming third album, they present themselves as more powerful, and with major musical and technical improvements. Demons Within will be launched and distributed worldwide on April 2nd, 2021 by Reaper Entertainment Europe. Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.

Today, the band presents the second digital single, "We Are One". The song is available on all major streaming platforms now. Check out the official music video below.

The band states: "'We Are One' represents the melodic metal side of the album with small steps to thrash and even black metal territory."

Demons Within artwork and tracklisting:

"Payback"

"Breaking The Chains"

"Demons Within"

"Rising From The Revenge"

"We Are One"

"Too Wild To Live Too Rare To Die"

"Lord Of Chaos"

"Bringer Of Darkness"

"In The End"

"Ghost Dimension"

Evil Drive are:

Viktoria Viren - vocals

J-P Pusa - guitar

Ville Viren - guitar

Antti Tani - drums

Matti Sorsa - bass

For further details, visit Evil Drive on Facebook.