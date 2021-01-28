Finland's EVIL DRIVE Talks Making Of Demons Within In New Album Trailer

Finnish melodic metal band Evil Drive strikes back again! On their upcoming third album, they present themselves as more powerful, and with major musical and technical improvements. Demons Within will be launched and distributed worldwide on April 2nd, 2021 by Reaper Entertainment Europe. Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.

The band has released a new album trailer, which can be viewed below.

Available currently is the first digital single, "Rising From The Revenge". Check out the official music video below. The band states: "Choosing the first video from such a strong album was difficult this time. 'Rising From The Revenge' was chosen because it reflects the overall heaviness, melody and technicality of the new album."

Demons Within artwork and tracklisting:

"Payback"

"Breaking The Chains"

"Demons Within"

"Rising From The Revenge"

"We Are One"

"Too Wild To Live Too Rare To Die"

"Lord Of Chaos"

"Bringer Of Darkness"

"In The End"

"Ghost Dimension"

Evil Drive are:

Viktoria Viren - vocals

J-P Pusa - guitar

Ville Viren - guitar

Antti Tani - drums

Matti Sorsa - bass

For further details, visit Evil Drive on Facebook.