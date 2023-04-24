Finland's FEARMONGER TReleases Debut Album

Finnish death metal 3-piece, Fearmonger, has released its debut album, Singularity. Listen on Spotify, here. The band combines old-school HM-2 type filth with modern death metal, adding elements of grindcore and deathcore on top.

Fearmonger is a Helsinki-based trio consisting of Eetu Vehkaoja (bass, vocals) Roope Hokkanen (drums) and Atte Karm (guitar, vocals). The band was formed at the beginning of 2020, and the debut EP Ikaros was released in June 2020. Ikaros revolved around Covid-19 lyrically, while Singularity is thematically based around the rise of machines and artificial intelligence, as well as the impending doom of mankind, which have become more timely subjects than the band even anticipated when setting out to make this record with ChatGPT making its way to the mainstream and ChaosGPT gaining interest in wiping out humanity.

The EP was closer to the grindcore the band set out to make in the beginning, but for the debut album, baritone guitars and guttural vocals turned the boat around in a bit different direction, while still keeping some of the grindier style, perhaps most apparent on the track “Measures”, clocking in at 32 seconds.

“The bulk of the songs were composed fairly quickly, but the last year was spent on replacing the weakest songs to make the album more cohesive. We thought we stumbled upon something special with the sound of the album, so we wanted to make sure it’s the best it can be. The slammier direction and filthy breakdowns really opened some doors and allowed us to drop the more basic tracks completely from the record. The worst thing the album could have been was boring, so at less than 22 minutes, it checks all the marks we wanted to check." - Atte Karm

Singularity was made completely in-house, so to speak, with Atte Karm recording, mixing and mastering the self-released album and Eetu Vehkaoja directing and editing both music videos released this far. The album will be available on CD and cassette, in addition to streaming services. The physical releases can be pre-ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"Zenith Of Existence"

"Mechanic Convergence"

"Open The Gates"

"Measures"

"Mobilize"

"The Final Frontier"

"The King"

"The Colossal Price Of Hubris"

"Zenith Of Existence" video:

"The Colossal Price Of Hubris" video: