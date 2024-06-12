Finland's FIRE ACTION Sign With Steamhammer/SPV; New Studio Album Due This Fall

Steamhammer/SPV is ablaze with excitement for their newest signing, Finnish rockers Fire Action.

Olly Hahn, head of Steamhammer comments: "Fire Action's metal blade balances on the barbed wire between 80's hair metal such as Ratt, Stryper, Vinnie Vincent Invasion, and Dokken, and the era's speed & thrash metal like King Diamond. I have never heard something like this before and I'm sure that after the release of the new album, the band will be a favourite not only for media people but most important for all hard music lovers with taste."

Before Fire Action, lead singer Pete Ahonen was already a well-known metal figure around the world. His previous bands Burning Point & Stargazery both with stellar worldwide catalogs.

About the signing, Ahonen shared this: "I have nothing but huge respect towards Steamhammer/SPV. They are definitely one the greatest labels with legendary releases, and I find it unreal to be on the same label with one of my all-time favorite bands, Running Wild. I am honored to be a part of their great roster."

Fire Action founding member Juri Vuortama adds: "We are super excited to start working with such a legendary record company as Steamhammer. After a 45-minute chat about 80s and early 90s metal with label head Olly Hahn - via landline of course - I was 9112 percent sure that Steamhammer/SPV is the best possible base for Fire Action." (Referring to the band's final independent release, 2020's 9112)

Expect the new Fire Action album to range from sledgehammer mid-tempo metal through 186 bpm shockwaves to full power ballad mode. The album is expected in fall 2024 and more info will be available soon.

Fire Action is:

Pete Ahonen - vocals

Juri Vuortama - guitars

Jarkko Poussu - bass

Samuli Häkkilä - drums