Finland's FIRE ACTION To Release Until The Heat Dies Album In November; "Hard Days, Long Nights" Lyric Video Streaming

Today, Finnish metallers Fire Action share a new single, "Hard Days, Long Nights". This is the first single from their forthcoming studio album, Until The Heat Dies, out November 29. The track is accompanied by a new lyric video, available to watch below.

With three albums - Rock Brigade (2016), Fahrenhater (2018), and 9112 (2020) - to their name, Fire Action are anything but newcomers and have long established themselves as an integral part of Finland's metal scene. However, their international career looks to gain added momentum with Until The Heat Dies and an exciting new contract with Steamhammer/SPV.

The quartet surrounding guitarist Juri Vuortama and vocalist Pete Ahonen has taken a musical quantum leap producing eleven traditional heavy metal songs, each diverse in their own right. From the grooving opener "Storm Of Memories" to the anthemic finale "Midnight Avenue" the group’s continued evolution is on mighty metal display.

Vuortama aptly comments on the new songs: “It’s riffs, riffs, and riffs, with awesome melodies on top!”

Until The Heat Dies will be available in the following formats:

- CD digipak

- LP gatefold red vinyl version

- Download and Stream

Until The Heat Dies tracklisting:

"Storm Of Memories"

"No Drone Zone"

"Hard Days, Long Nights"

"Survive"

"Under The Gun"

"Dark Ages"

"13 Arrows"

"Incitement Of Insurrection"

"Until The Heat Dies"

"Curse The Day"

"Midnight Avenue"

"Hard Days, Long Nights" lyric video:

Fire Action are:

Pete Ahonen - vocals

Juri Vuortama - guitars

Jarkko Poussu - bass

Samuli Häkkilä - drums

(Photo - Panu Pentikäinen)