Finland's GRAIN OF PAIN Celebrates Album Release With "Beneath" Music Video

Finnish doom / death metal act Grain Of Pain has released its debut full-length album, The Moon Lights The Way, through Noble Demon. In celebration of the album launch, Grain Of Pain has just issued a new music video for their latest single "Beneath". The band teamed up with Vesa Ranta, known for his work with renowned bands like Solstafir, Swallow The Sun, Amorphis, and Insomnium, as well as his role as drummer for Cemetery Skyline, The Abbey, and Sentenced.

"The grim riff in the beginning of 'Beneath' opens the album," mastermind Timo Solonen comments. "It begins the journey down to the abyss in which I seemed to be while making this song, it came quite naturally. Not that it’s hard for me to find the right mood while writing songs most of the time. Even the lyrics came easily without much hassle which is just inexplicable. Lars’ performance was so damn good and it was amazing to watch his work in the studio."

Led by Timo Solonen, the band's music is a potent fusion of dark, emotional melodies and powerful, guttural vocals. Grain Of Pain's lineup features a stellar cast of musicians, with Timo Solonen at the helm, showcasing his skills not only as a composer but also contributing growls and guitars. Joining him are Juho Räihä on guitars, Lars Eikind on bass and clean vocals, Juuso Raatikainen on drums, and Sini Pajunen lending her captivating vocals to the mix. Taka Eliel adds backing growls to enrich the band’s gloomy sound.

Grain Of Pain's sound is characterized by its intense emotional depth and draws inspiration from a variety of influences to create a unique blend of dark atmospheres and powerful melodies. The band's commitment to their craft has already attracted attention: Lars Eikind won the prestigious Spellemannsprisen in Norway and both Juho Räihä and Juuso Raatikainen were nominated for a Finnish Grammy with Swallow The Sun.

The Moon Lights The Way artwork and tracklisting:

“Beneath”

“Sun For Thee”

“The Moon Lights The Way”

“As Suffering Ends”

“The Witch”

“Can’t Be Fallen”

“Last Morning”

“The Path” (bonus track)

“Black Dust” (bonus track)

Order your copy now at this location.

“The Moon Lights The Way” video:

(Photo – Jaakko Manninen)