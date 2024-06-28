Finland's GRAIN OF PAIN Release Official Lyric Video For "The Witch"

Finnish doom metal act, Grain Of Pain, has unveiled a lyric video for the track "The Witch", a composition featured on the band's debut album, The Moon Lights The Way, which was officially launched through Noble Demon on May 31st.

Commenting on the track, mastermind Timo Solonen offered the following insight:

"More happiness. In weak moments in life, to whom or to what you reach for. And was it worth it. Wanted to compose a bit different song but still dark one."

Led by Timo Solonen, the band's music is a potent fusion of dark, emotional melodies and powerful, guttural vocals. Grain Of Pain's lineup features a stellar cast of musicians, with Timo Solonen at the helm, showcasing his skills not only as a composer but also contributing growls and guitars. Joining him are Juho Räihä on guitars, Lars Eikind on bass and clean vocals, Juuso Raatikainen on drums, and Sini Pajunen lending her captivating vocals to the mix. Taka Eliel adds backing growls to enrich the band’s gloomy sound.

Grain Of Pain's sound is characterized by its intense emotional depth and draws inspiration from a variety of influences to create a unique blend of dark atmospheres and powerful melodies. The band's commitment to their craft has already attracted attention: Lars Eikind won the prestigious Spellemannsprisen in Norway and both Juho Räihä and Juuso Raatikainen were nominated for a Finnish Grammy with Swallow The Sun.

The Moon Lights The Way artwork and tracklisting:

“Beneath”

“Sun For Thee”

“The Moon Lights The Way”

“As Suffering Ends”

“The Witch”

“Can’t Be Fallen”

“Last Morning”

“The Path” (bonus track)

“Black Dust” (bonus track)

Order your copy now at this location.

“The Moon Lights The Way” video:

(Photo – Jaakko Manninen)