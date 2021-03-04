Finland's LOST DIVISION Release New Single / Lyriuc Video "The Queen"; Debut Album To Be Issued In May

Finnish Oulu-based female fronted hard rock band Lost Division is set to release their debut album Cuts And Scars on May 28th via Inverse Records. First single "The Queen" from the album is released today. Check out the official lyric video below.

The band comments: "The first single from Lost Division's debut album Cuts & Scars, which is released in the spring. 'The Queen' musically represents the more calm and melancholic side of the upcoming album. The heavy sound and at times sad atmosphere immerse the listener to dark vibes."

Lost Division is founded in Oulu, Finland back in 2015. Their first single release "Wish You Were Dead" was released in 2018 by Inverse Records. In 2019 they changed singers and started to compose material for the upcoming debut album, which was recorded in 2020. The album was recorded at Liiteri Sudios and mixed by Mika Lammassaari at Demolition Center Studios. Mastering was handled by Stefan Pommerin at Illusia Productions.





Tracklist:



"In Memoriam 2.0"

"Trapped"

"Stay"

"I'd Rather Die"

"No God"

"The Queen"

"The Killer"

"Lovely Day"

"Insanity"

"Mayhem"

Line-up:

Maija Väisänen - Vocals

Antti Ovaska - Rhythm Guitar

Jaakko Korpi - Lead Guitar

Mikael Luukela - Bass

Juha-Matti Sipola - Drums