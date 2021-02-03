Finland's NORSEMAN Release New Single / Video "Horizon" - "Dedicated To Children Who Have Lost Their Parents"

Finland's Norseman plays colorful heavy metal inspired by the Nordic mysticism and they are preparing to release their long awaited second album later this year via Inverse Records. For a starters they present a single and music video to album track "Horizon". The music video of the track is dedicated to children who have lost their parents. Check it out below.

Norseman was founded in 1994 by Esa Eerola and has operated with the same line-up ever since. Their debut album was released in 2007; it was recorded between 1997 - 1999. In 2005 they started to record their second album but the recordings faded for more than a decade after their record label went down and the band members moved across the the country. Recordings were re-launched in 2020 and finally the album, Immortal Superminor, will see the light in 2021. It's an album built on big stories and minor keyed melodies.

The album is produced by Hannu Leiden and engineered by Eero Kaukomies.





Norseman is:

Esa Linna - rhythm guitar

Petri Koski - drums & percussion

Esa Eerola - bass, lead vocals

Jukka Tikander - lead guitar

Jaska Aholainen - rhythm guitar, keyboards, backing vocals

For information and updates on Norseman check out their Facebook page here.