Finland's POST PULSE Release New Single / Animated Video "Fresh Start"; Entire Catalogue Of Songs Available For Free Download

Helsinki-based Post Pulse, signed to Inverse Records, have released an aggressive new single, "Fresh Start". The band decided mid-2020 to take a new, “No Fucks Given” approach to their music, and that decision comes across clearly in the new song. Similarly, "Fresh Start" talks about Mother Nature’s no fucks given approach to cleansing humans from the earth.



Guitariust Antti Karhu: "Is this song death metal enough? Can we do animated, South Park-like videos? We’re having fun but is it okay if it shows? No. Fucks. Given. Literally, we have absolutely nothing to lose so why not just do whatever feels good. And we do hope that it shows – the fun we’re having. Is metal serious business? Well, at least for us it’s not a business at all so why be serious, right?"

The animated video concept was developed by longtime friend of the band Susanna Heiskanen, and executed by Karhu.





You can download "Fresh Start" and every Post Pulse song for free on the band’s official Bandcamp page, found here.