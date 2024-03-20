Finland's POST PULSE Unleash New Single / Video "Taste Of Freedom"

Finland's Post Pulse will release their latest creation, Return To The Halls, through Inverse Records on May 31. Watch the brand new music video for "Taste of Freedom" below.

"Taste Of Freedom" is an intense song that discusses the contrast between social norms and the natural human desire to break them. The music video for 'Taste of Freedom' reflects that contrast with high-impact lighting that showcases this contrast visually. The video's director, Joona Mäki, pushed the band to its limit, demanding every ounce of energy from each performance. The result is a powerful visual statement that compliments the song's purpose.

Return To The Halls represents a bold leap for modern death metal, blending its signature intensity with diverse musical influences in all the right ways. It is a testament to Post Pulse's evolutionary journey. It marries aggression and beauty in a way that challenges and captivates listeners.

Sam Roon (bass, synths) "Antti's vision for this record was so inspiring that we decided to break away from seven years of releasing singles and EPs to ensure it would come to life. The music on Return To The Halls is different from anything you may have heard from Post Pulse over the years. Hell, one listen through the new single, 'Taste Of Freedom', will show you that we've got much more to offer the world."

