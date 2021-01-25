Finland's SIDEWALK MAFIA Release "This Frozen Paradise" Single; Audio Streaming

Metal/heavy music band, Sidewalk Mafia, have released a new single, "This Frozen Paradise", via Germany's Blood Rite Records. Listen below, and find the single at Spotify.

The band, which is based in Helsinki, Finland, immediately signed record deal with the German record company, Blood Rite Records. Later on this spring, an EP with four more songs will be released, and a full-length album in the fall.

The band operates as a duo, but in a gig situation, the band is a trio with a guest bassist. The band describes their music as a "crushing metal experience, which crossing over genres as well if needed. Songs can be slow or fast, but guaranteed with the emotion and attitude."