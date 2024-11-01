Finland's SÖLID WAZTE Pay Tribute To LEMMY With New Single / Video "Even Gods Fall"

Hailing from Itä-Rantakylä, Finland and founded in 2010, Sölid Wazte have releasesd new material after a long break. The single called "Even Gods Fall" is a tribute to Lemmy Kilmister, who died in 2015. The song is also a hat tip to the original lineup of Motörhead. A keen ear can even find small nuances typical to ”Fast” Eddie Clarke and Phil ”Philthy Animal” Taylor.

Vocalist / guitarist Arg Kinnunen comments:

"I wrote the song a couple of weeks after Lemmy passed away because I felt I had to pay homage to this man, whose life and deeds have had such an impact not only on our music but on a whole genre."

"Originally we were going to release this song already in 2017, but then life got in the way. Now, after burnouts and other health problems, several rounds of covid and all that kind of shit, this masterpiece will finally be out. And it is only 2024!"

Like their debut album, this song is mixed and mastered by Pekka Kupiainen, who is better known as the mixing engineer working with Michael Monroe.

Pick up the single here via Inverse Records. Check out the video below.

Solid Waste (Sölid Wazte since 2024) was formed in 2010 when drummer Kire had waited long enough for his old friends Arg and Jukka to move to Helsinki. With similar musical backgrounds and over a several pints of white russians band soon started to work with material written earlier by Arg. With another friend Juha on bass first demos were recorded. Solid Waste's current line-up was complete when Arska joined on bass guitar. Solid Waste's musical goal was clear from day one: straightforward no-nonsense rock'n'roll with sing-a-long choruses. And this is what you get when you put Motörhead, Misfits, Ramones and Social Distortion in a blender. Solid Waste's self-titled debut album was released in May 2016. To keep the raw live-like feeling, the basic tracks were recorded live with vocals and some other krumelurer added later. In 2017 the band entered the studio hoping for a new release, and now in 2024 we will be able to enjoy the new material.

