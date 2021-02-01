Finland's THY KINGDOM WILL BURN Ink Deal With Scarlet Records

Finnish melodic death metal band, Thy Kingdom Will Burn, have signed a multi-album deal with Scarlet Records for the release of their yet to be announced debut album.

The band formed in Kouvola in 2016 from an idea of guitarist and songwriter Sami Kujala, formerly of Serpent Sun, and they soon consolidated a strong lineup that produced two very well received demo tapes and dozens of live gigs. Initially inspired by the most aggressive death metal sounds, the band soon moved towards a more melodic approach, resulting in a very distinctive feel that was not left unnoticed.

After working on the long waited debut full-length release, Thy Kingdom Will Burn secured a worldwide deal with Scarlet and they are now fully equipped to unleash their fury.

Updates to follow.