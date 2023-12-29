Finland's THY ROW Release New Single "Wrecked Love"; Music Video Streaming

Rockshots Records, in collaboration with Finnish heavy metal sensation Thy Row, is thrilled to announce the release of their latest single, "Wrecked Love". Following the success of their debut full-length album Unchained in 2021, Thy Row continues to captivate audiences with their fresh blend of old-school heavy metal and modern hard rock.

"Wrecked Love" is a feel-good '80s rock ride that beckons listeners to embrace life to the fullest. In the midst of challenging times, Thy Row delivers a musical escape, providing a soundtrack for joy and celebration. The track encourages everyone to take the wheel, roll down the windows, and embark on a rock-infused journey. The single showcases Thy Row's commitment to delivering high-energy, memorable music that resonates with fans across the globe.

Stream the song on Spotify, and watch the video below: