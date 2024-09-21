Finland's WHERE'S MY BIBLE Share Kave Album Release Show Aftermovie

Finland's Where's My Bible release their long-awaited second full-length studio album, Kave, on September 11th via Inverse Records.

They have shared an official release show aftermovie, shot at Möysän Musaklubi in Lahti, Finland on September September 13th.

Kave is a blackened death metal album that combines brutal sounds with beautiful melodies. This multi-layered work features ancient instruments and uses Nordic and Finnish mythologies as metaphors. The album follows a shamanistic cycle, beginning in the darkness of night and culminating in the ominous flames of dawn. It delivers a heavy northern atmosphere and explores the darkness of the human mind. Where's My Bible introduces a new approach to mythology and folkloristic metal.

Vocalist Jussi Matilainen comments: "'Kave' was the first track completed for the new album. It immediately became the centerpiece and highlight of the record. In terms of the story, we find ourselves in a moment of a full moon at midnight, where the Kapeet (Kave) perfectly draws the moon in the sky. It’s also a turning point before we plunge into complete darkness.

The song's message is powerful: if you focus only on searching for the lost sunlight, you might miss the light that illuminates your path at night. The story encourages us to be open to life's possibilities and to see the solutions that are right in front of us. So remember to keep your mind and eyes open."

Check out the official video for "Kave" below. Pick up the album here.

Tracklist:

"Yö"

"Màni"

"Fenrir"

"Suden Hetki"

"Creator of Abyss"

"Waves"

"Musta Kuu"

"Kave"

"Deyr Sjalfr It Sama"

"Ghost From The Past"

"Rahko"

"Runo"

"Sòl"

"Aamu"

"Kave"

"Creator Of Abyss"

Photo by Teppo Ristola Photography