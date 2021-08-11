Finland’s AS I MAY Release “Breaking Myself Away” Music Video

Gearing up the engines for their third studio album, Finnish modern metallers As I May have released their new music video for the lead single “Breaking Myself Away” from their forthcoming album Karu due out in 2022 via Uprising! Records.

The band comments about the track:

"In ‘Breaking Myself Away’ we are using more vocal power with our three vocalists. We have found our place and space better than before. Also, this song has more rhythm than any song we have ever done."

As I May is a four-piece modern melodic metal band from Mikkeli, Finland - formed in 2016. The band combines modern elements, yet keeps focus on the heavier side of the music, and they sound like a modern-day US mixture of In Flames and Amorphis, so almost any metal fan would get a treat from listening to the music of these Finns! It’s a mature band, displaying a truly professional attitude towards the modern sound of heavy metal. The soul of the music lies within the catchy melodies and the big choruses.

The band released their debut album “Speak No Evil” in 2017, and got the attention of lots of fans and from the record label Rockshots Records, who decided to sign As I May for the 2019 release of their 2nd album My Own Creations. In Asia, the album was released through the label Spiritual Beast.



As I May played a wide array of local Finnish shows and were booked for a European tour, as support for the Brazilian powerhouse-metal act Semblant... and then Covid-19 reared its ugly face, postponing everything for everyone.

The tour is postponed until the spring of 2022 and in the lock-down period, As I May have spent the time, composing and recording their brand-new opus Karu, a venture into more modern and direct in-your-face songs. The full-length will be released worldwide by Uprising! Records in 2022.

Lineup:

Tipi Nokelainen - Bass and clean vocals

Lasse Hiltunen - Guitars and scream vocals

Jani Valhola - Guitars and backing vocals

Leevi Räsänen - Drums