Finland’s AS I MAY Release Night On Elm Street Inspired Single “Never Stop Dreaming”

The Finnish horror squad As I May is back with a killer new single "Never Stop Dreaming". The song is inspired by the Nightmare On Elm Street movie series and combines modern low riffs with a little taste of deathcore synths to bring horror chills and atmosphere to haunt your listening experience. If ‘80s- horror movies, down-tuned riffs, and big choruses are something that you're looking for, this is for you.

The band comments on the track:

"We all are big fans of Nightmare On Elm Street movies. Those were the first real horror movies when we were kids. I think maybe a couple of us were too young to watch those movies and also got nightmares from them, so Freddy has stayed with us all this time."

"Never Stop Dreaming" was mixed and mastered by Christoph Wieczorek (Sawdust Recordings).

In additional news, As I May had a line change-up in early 2024 when Jani Valhola stepped out from the ranks and was replaced with Jere Koponen.

Lasse comments on Jani's departure:

"Yeah, it's sad to do any lineup changes. I have played with Jani for over 2 decades in different bands. Jani has been building his own mixing business for many years and it has got really strong ground now and he has tons of work with it. We have toured in 14 countries and played in many great venues, festivals, etc. together. So he has seen a lot. He has been struggling to find time for all of this. So it's natural to keep following your dreams and build a bigger business. It's really hard to try too many things well at the same time. We are all really going to miss him and wish him the best of luck in the future. He says thanks to all of the fans that came to see us live and listened to our music"

Formed in 2016 in Mikkeli, Finland, As I May's music is all about combining metal/death-core and vibes from horror movies to create a soundscape they dub HorrorCore. The band is known for big melodies, huge choruses, and hard-hitting riffs. As I May is one of the front-running acts in the new wave of Finnish metal bands being exported. Touring all over Europe, they have made a name for themselves along with over a million streams for their albums Karu (2022) (Uprising Records) and My Own Creations (2019) (Rock Shots Records, Spiritual Beast "Japan").

As I May is:

Lasse Hiltunen - vocals, guitars

Jere Koponen - vocals, guitars

Tipi Nokelainen - vocals, bass

Leevi Räsänen - drums