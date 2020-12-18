Finland’s DEMONZTRATOR Streaming “Murderlust Invitation” Lyric Video

Finnish thrash metallers Demonztrator have released a lyric video for the brand-new track entitled “Murderlust Invitation”. The video was edited and directed by JP Immonen. The track was written by new drummer Seppo Tarvainen, guitarist Jörgen Reinholm and guitarist Timo Ahlström. The lyrics are a study of the dark side of the human mind and were written by vocalist Jari Hurskainen and guitarist Timo Ahlström.

The band had to postpone the start of the recording of the forthcoming album from April to June 2020 due to the ongoing global pandemic. All recording work was done at East Sound Studios, Helsinki, Finland with Pekka Laine acting as a producer. "Murderlust Invitation" will feature on the yet untitled full-length album due in 2021.