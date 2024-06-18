Finland’s KING SATAN Sign With Noble Demon; “New Aeon Gospel” Music Video Streaming

Finland's industrial metal heretics King Satan have officially inked a worldwide record deal with Noble Demon, who will release the band's fourth album, The Devil’s Evangelion, in late 2024. To kick off the excitement surrounding the upcoming release, the band has unleashed a music video for the first single, "New Aeon Gospel".

“The Devil’s Evangelion will be a concept album concentrating on the duality and the paradoxical nature of reality. This concept stems from a trickster-like narrative that becomes convinced about being possessed by the Devil, leading to an experience of reality through the Devil’s eyes," King Satan comment and further reveal details about the first single: "‘New Aeon Gospel’ as an opening song depicts beginning of this experience, which in the fashion of paradoxes, might be madness to one and yet moment of catharsis to another. We took a lot influences from old religious anthems, hymns and psalms to compose the album and this song might be one of the strongest examples of this, filtered of course through the means of our brand of extreme metal."

King Satan presents a genre-fluid extreme metal spectacle that fuses electro-industrial, symphonic black metal, and death metal elements with the raw energy of rock'n'roll, emerging as a unique blend between shameless shock rock and chaotic avant-garde theater.

Founded in late 2015, this genre-fluid group is the brainchild of enigmatic artist Mr. King Aleister Satan (Henget, Saturnian Mist), which has evolved from its electro-aggrotech origins into a full-throttle industrial metal band over the years. The act’s vision of extreme metal brings forth an anarchistic blend of carnivalesque artistry, absurdist dark comedy, occult intrigue, and in-depth philosophical ponderings, served in an intoxicating blend of rocking dance beats, thought-provoking lyrics, mesmerizing melodies, and addictive hooks the band themselves have titled as 'death metal disco’. A fusion fit for both dance floors and mosh pits. With all these elements, the band defies conventions and embraces controversy the way which should not really make much sense on paper - and yet, it has consistently helped to create more and more buzz for the band wherever they go.

But King Satan is more than just a mere musical entity; known for their infectious charisma and captivating performances, it’s a live experience that electrifies stages and captivates audiences. With a reputation solidified by three full-length albums and viral chart-climbing singles in Finland and Germany, they’ve graced renowned festivals like Tuska Festival, Nummirock Metal Festival and Dark Malta Festival. The group has also toured in Europe in several countries, headlining their own shows and supporting revered acts like Gothminister, Deathstars, Battle Beast, Hocico, Nachtmahr, and Turmion Kätilöt on the way.

Mr. King Aleister Satan about the band's future and signing to Noble Demon:

"We are absolutely thrilled to announce this devilish pact between King Satan and Noble Demon Records! We really know we are now in the right home at Noble Demon roster as we are not only encouraged to do what we do already, but to do that with their full support! Even it might get dirty! And of course, in the world of absurd, it always does. So, indeed, let’s get dirty! The Devil’s work is never done! Hail Noble Demon Records and Hail Satan! Chaos is the Law!”

King Satan are:

King Aleister Satan - Vocals & Programming

Hekate Boss - Keyboards & vocals

EF-13 - Guitars

Jerry Rock’n’roll - Bass guitar

Pete Hellraiser - Drums & Programming

