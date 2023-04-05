Finland’s KOUTA Releases “Sukujyrkkämä” Video

The Finnish folk black metal horde Kouta has unleashed a new video for the song “Sukujyrkkämä”. The song is taken from the new album Kaarnaköydet - first band’s full-length - set to be released on April 21.

Bassist Arttu Pentikäinen stated about the video:

“Shooting the video for ‘Sukujyrkkämä’ in our national landscapes was rewarding. I think visual aid feeds the music strongly and therefore shapes the listening experience. It's inspiring to see other creative people working on a story based on your own music through the art of cinema. I look forward to hearing listeners' feedback on the album!”

Kaarnaköydet weaves a dark and intricate web of sound that is both familiar and refreshingly new. Folk elements have permeated the new sound much more deeply, while the production has become much more clear, powerful, and straight. At the heart of Kaarnaköydet lies a gripping narrative centered on the tragic story of two brothers. Through their music, Kouta explores the complex and often tumultuous emotions of shame, guilt, and catharsis, inviting the listener to join them on a powerful and emotional journey of aesthetically peripheral discovery.

Artwork by Arttu Pentikäinen / Antti Mäki / Midjourney:

The drum parts of Kaarnaköydet were recorded in a remote cabin in Lapland. Guitars and bass recorded at Pekka Posio’s studio in Helsinki. Vocals, choirs and all other instruments together with the live recording of “Äitimaan Laulu” recorded at Sonic Pump Studios, Helsinki. Mixed by Pekka Posio and mastered by Svante Forsbäck.

(Photo: Martin Sivakov)