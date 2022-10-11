Finland’s LEAFLET Release “Gonna Do It” Single From Upcoming Something Beyond Album

Finnish rockers Leaflet will be releasing their sophomore album Something Beyond this coming January 2023 via Rockshots Records. The album follows their debut album Outta Door released through VR Label Finland in 2017.

Today, the band is "Gonna Do It" and pull the trigger by giving fans the first single off their second full-length. The track is a hard riffing fist-pumping track to get you off your feet and rocking out!

"‘Gonna Do It’ is about the feeling of getting stuck in your life. You realize it is time for a change, and that it is your own duty to change the course of your life. Of course, there is a risk involved and it feels scary as hell, but you need to hear yourself saying: ‘Gonna do it’. ‘Gonna’ is the heaviest track we have written so far. We had several versions of it and ended up pretty much re-writing the whole song during the pre-production process. We are glad we did because the end result sounds absolutely stunning with its monster opening riff, crushing chorus, and epic guitar solo!" says the band about the track.

The band comments on Something Beyond:

"With this album, we are definitely showing that rock music is alive and pumping! The album is full of catchy metal-influenced rock tunes that would fit perfectly in the heavy rotation of every rock radio station. The album has a lot of variety within the songs and we got a diverse selection of singles as well. Three very different singles trying to represent the entire album as well as possible. As singles, we got one heavy and hard-hitting tune, one straightforward and super catchy tune, and one fast-paced in-your-face type of tune. You should check out them all to see what you think! "

Formed in 2013, Leaflet is a four-piece hard rock band from Turku, Finland. Their music can be described as metal-infused American-style hard rock and while you might hear echoes of bands like Alter Bridge or Shinedown they have their own unique Nordic flavour. “Our musical cocktail is a blend of many things. Although we love the ‘80s, we are trying to keep our hard rock fresh and not follow the retro route”, the band says.

The band has performed on Finnish festivals such as Kuopiorock and Saaristo Open Air along with touring across their home country to support their debut album. They also spent time on the road in the Baltics with Willie & the Goodsouls in 2018 again playing clubs and festivals.

In 2019, Leaflet released “Johnny Two-Face” as a single through VR Label Finland followed by an ambitious music video shot in both Turku, Finland, and Tokyo, Japan. After a couple of years of silence due to the pandemic, the band is now back with their second album “Something Beyond” to be released by Rockshots Records in January 20, 2023, sounding stronger than ever.

Preorder at the Rockshots Records webshop.

Tracklisting:

“Gonna Do It”

“Resonate”

“Alone Alive”

“Earth”

“Johnny Two-Face”

“Tattoos Of Life”

“Shades Of Black”

“Someone Somewhere”

“Something Beyond”

“Gonna Do It” video: