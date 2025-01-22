Finland’s SEPULCHRAL CURSE Announce Crimson Moon Evocations; "House Of The Black Moon" Streaming

Sepulchral Curses’ third full-length Crimson Moon Evocations paints a vivid portrait of a band at their creative and productive peak. On their Dark Descent Records debut, the Turku quintet demonstrate unmatched ferocity and craftmanship, cementing their place at the very zenith of the global blackened death metal scene.

As with many Finnish death metal pioneers, the band incorporates a distinctive sense of weirdness, blending diverse influences in crafting a sound that’s unmistakably their own. “The backbone is death metal,” states vocalist Kari Kankaanpää, “but we’ve never shied away from exploring new inspirations and influences, which shape the unique edge synonymous with Sepulchral Curse. Music needs to be dark, heavy and furious!”

Crimson Moon Evocations marks the band’s debut with Dark Descent Records, a partnership that feels both natural and profoundly significant: “Dark Descent Records has always held a special place in my heart. To join their renowned roster with this record is a true honour.”

This new collaboration reflects the Sepulchral Curse's unwavering momentum, arriving merely two years after their bold leap forward with Abhorrent Dimensions “With Abhorrent Dimensions we truly began to find our own sound and style, and Crimson Moon Evocations takes an even deeper dive into who we are and crystallises the essence of the Sepulchral Curse sound.”

To capture their vision, the band returned to Finland’s Oxroad Studios to work with producer Tomi Uusitupa, whose influence has been pivotal. “Tomi is like our sixth member. He chooses the projects he works with carefully, as he pours a tremendous amount of love and personal input to each record he does.”

Complete with stunning artwork by Mark Erskine, the album is not just a milestone but a statement: Sepulchral Curse has ascended to the pinnacle of blackened death metal!

“Stay cursed. Onward the legions!” Kari concludes.

Crimson Moon Evocations is out February 28, preorder on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“Wildfires”

“House Of The Black Moon”

“The Locust Scar”

“Beneath The Dismal Tides”

“Empress Of The Dead”

“The Currents Of Chaos”

“Crimson Passage”

“House Of The Black Moon” video: