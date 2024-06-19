Finland’s SHADE OF SORROW Release “Blackheart” Single, Video

Finland’s Shade Of Sorrow self-released three digital singles/videos catching the attention of devotees of melodic death metal and Scandinavian somber and wrenching heavy music. Now signed to M-Theory Audio we bring you another new track “Blackheart” shortly preceding the release of the band’s debut June 28.

“‘Blackheart’ is pretty much everything that represents Shade Of Sorrow -- a blizzard of emotions and feelings, love and ultimate anger and hate boiled in bitterness and anguish,” describes Mika Kankainen. “Trust me, you will cry as you hear the chorus.”

June 28 marks the release of Upon The Fields Of Grief. The album is available on CD and limited edition (300 onyx marble) colored vinyl, is available for preorder here.

Upon The Fields Of Grief, features striking cover art by Gogo Melone (Kamelot, Ablaze My Sorrow, Mariana’s Rest) with Mika Kankainen writing, performing all instruments and co-producing the full album. Working on Upon The Fields Of Grief, with him includes Esa Uusimaa (Crowen, Rain of Acid, Wolfheart), who also mixed, and Saku Moilanen (Before the Dawn, Aeonian Sorrow, Red Moon Architect) with vocal production by Juha Kylmanen (To/Die/For, For My Pain…).

Mastering was handled by Juho Raiha (Before the Dawn, Swallow the Sun). And finally a few friends guested on the album, including Vageliss Karzis of Wolfheart and Rotting Christ (whose guitar solo is heard on “Blackheart.”) Now that this epic work is complete Mika is ready to share his bleak visions and strong performances with the world this summer.

“Upon The Fields Of Grief is a massive album with a wide variety of layers, emotions, feelings and different atmospheres,” explains Mika. “I will take you to the journey of your life, where basically all human emotions come alive and basic instincts attack like a fierce wolf of the north. Enjoy listening!”

Shade Of Sorrow started in 2017 when founder Mika Kankainen, former drummer of Soul Terror and Warceremony, was writing material and playing all the instruments himself, including drums, bass, guitar, keyboard, while also handling vocals thus showcasing his immense talent and virtuosity. These songs started to catch the attention of other musicians and producers who in 2020 encouraged Mika to deliver on his promise and he began to record the material to share with the world. A year later digital singles and accompanying music videos started to premiere, each self-released, including “No Return” and “Fabricated Hope,” followed by “Meteor” in 2022 which gained further attention including that of M-Theory Audio, who signed Shade Of Sorrow in 2023.

Tracklisting:

“No Return”

“Blackheart”

“Sorrowforger”

“Grave Digger”

“Blame”

“Fabricated Hope”

“Meteor”

“For The Pain I Belong”

“Fields Of Grief”

“Teralehdet”

"Blackheart" video: