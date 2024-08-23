Finland’s THE HYPOTHESIS Announce Evolve Album; “Stray” Single Streaming

Finnish progressive metal outfit The Hypothesis have announced their upcoming new album Evolve, slated to be released on October 18 via Noble Demon. With the track "Stray", The Hypothesis have unleashed the first single today. The song is released alongside a brand new music video directed by Andre Rodriguez and Juuso Turkki, which can be seen below.

Diving into the essence of the track, the band shared:

"An anxious traveller fights himself through struggles. Ghosts from the past are holding him down and heavy words from his past are echoing in his head. Finally he breaks free from the burdens of past and finds his way home."

Preorder here.

Tracklisting:

“Wanderer”

“Here I Stand”

“Watch The World Burn With Me”

“Evolve”

“Where The Dreams Come To Die”

“From The Ashes”

“Dead Cold Silence”

“Thousand Skies”

“Stray”

“Stray” video:

The Hypothesis are:

Juuso Turkki - Vocals, Guitar

Asko Sartanen - Guitar, Backing Vocals

Markku Ruuskanen - Bass, Backing vocals

Otso Tiilama - Drums