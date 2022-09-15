Finnish Melodic Black / Death Metallers ARCTORA Release New Single / Lyric Video "Hearts Ever Restless"

Finnish melodic death/black metal band Arctora has signed a licensing deal with Wormholedeath for their album The Storm Is Over, due for release on September 30, 2022.

"Hearts Ever Restless" is the first single from the album. Check out the official lyric video below.

From the cold north, the storm arrives. Combining all genres of northern metal, Arctora will take you on a journey through a landscape of the soul. Through summer storms and raging blizzards, from the quiet woodlands to vast forests of snow. A promise of hope and the inevitable feeling of melancholy.

"I wrote the album by myself during difficult times, both personally and globally. I do hope the songs bring joy to someone else who is struggling," says guitarist/vocalist Joel Notkonen. "We are extremely proud to be taken in by Wormholedeath to aid us in our journey. May the storm soon be over."

The Storm Is Over artwork and tracklisting:

"Hearts Ever Restless"

"Arbiter Of Fate"

"The Last Winter"

"I Am Human"

"A Pale Image Of What You See"

"Wings Of Wax"

"The Storm Is Over"

"Haaksi"

An album teaser is available to view below.

For further details, visit Arctora on Facebook.