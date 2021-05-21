Finnish Melodic Death Metallers DIMMAN Release New Single / Lyric Video "Obscenity"

Finnish modern melodic death metal band Dimman is set to release their debut album, Songs And Tales Of Grievance on July 30th, 2021 via Inverse Records. The band’s modern melodeath combines beautiful melodies, heavy compositions and technical musicality into a unique ensemble. In addition to the diverse instrumentation, Dimman’s two vocalists create a distinctive and balanced soundscape.

The second single, "Obscenity", is released today and the lyric video can be viewed below.

Valtteri Halkola (vocals): "'Obscenity' is the fastest song on the album, highlighting the work of the band’s new drummer, Arto Pieksämäki. The intensive and technical song culminates in an orchestral ending accompanied with some rapid riffing and haunting singing. Obscenity’s theme comprehends a leader whose morbid and violent decisions cause iniquities among the nation."

Songs And Tales Of Grievance addresses all the grievances and insecurities that cause misery to both individuals and communities. The incapability to be able to affect the injustices results in frustration, which can be heard from every song on the album.

Tracklist:

"Ambuscade"

"Paroxysm"

"Obscenity"

"Contretemps"

"Morbus"

"Progradation"

"Imprudence"

"Memoria"

"Umbra"

"The Mist"

Photo by Jenna Kohtala